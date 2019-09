Here’s a great little taste of the PR disaster BP has on its hands right now.



A rep from the company came to Bayou LA Batre Alabama to talk with fisherman, but refused to take questions, leading to a hot and raucus night. Eventually the rep was forced offstage. The fisherman who lost their season are furious.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.