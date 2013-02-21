MINI Cooper Lands The First Full Back Flip By A Car

Rally driver Guerlain Chicherit has landed the first full back flip in a car, and he did it in a MINI.



Chicherit pulled off the stunt at Tignes, France, the site of the 1992 Winter Olympics. He launched the customised John Cooper Works MINI off a static ramp (as opposed to one with moving elements to generate rotation), flipped over backwards, and stuck the landing on an enormous ramp made of snow.

According to MINI, no one has even done it before. Either way, it’s impressive.

Watch it go down:



