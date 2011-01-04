WATCH: Guerilla Artist Crochet The Wall Street Bull In Neon Yarn At 3 AM

Guerilla artist Agata Oleksiak, aka Crocheted Olek snuck onto Wall Street in the middle of the night last week and, without permission (much like the sculptor of the bull, Arturo di Modica, placed the bull without permission in front of the NYSE in 1989. Click here for the full story.), crocheted the bull in neon yarn.



Click below to watch a video of her crocheting the bull. It took her about two hours.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

OLEK AND THE CHARGING BULL ON WALL STREET from olek on Vimeo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.