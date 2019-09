Groupon CEO Andrew Mason is doing a micro media tour after his firm just turned down a $6 billion offer from Google.



You can watch him on the Charlie Rose Show tonight or on the Today show tomorrow.

Don’t miss our photo tour of Groupon’s office, the wackiest tech company we’ve ever visited →

