Groupon CEO Speaks For The First Time Since Report That The Board May Boot Him

Business Insider editor-in-chief Henry Blodget interviewed Groupon CEO Andrew Mason at IGNITION: The Future Of Media conference.



This is the first time Mason has spoken publicly since tech journalist Kara Swisher published a story yesterday saying that Groupon’s board is “seriously discussing” replacing Mason. Groupon stock has been plunging all year and the daily deals site recently fired hundreds of employees.

Here’s the full interview:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.