Groupon CEO Speaks For The First Time Since Report That The Board May Boot Him

Business Insider editor-in-chief Henry Blodget interviewed Groupon CEO Andrew Mason at IGNITION: The Future Of Media conference.



This is the first time Mason has spoken publicly since tech journalist Kara Swisher¬†published a story yesterday saying that Groupon’s board is “seriously discussing” replacing Mason. Groupon stock has been plunging all year and the daily deals site recently¬†fired hundreds of employees.

Here’s the full interview:

