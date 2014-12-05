VIDEO: A Great White Shark Was Spotted In An Australian Lake

A fisherman has captured footage of a great white shark swimming very close to shore at Lake Macquarie about two hours north of Sydney.

The juvenile great white was about 2.5 metres long and was spotted circling around a wharf at Murray’s Beach for about an hour on Thursday morning, the Newcastle Herald reported.

The fisherman who captured the footage said the shark was chasing bait fish in the lake. Another onlooker can be seen leaning in and splashing the water just metres from where the shark is swimming.

Here’s the video.

There’s more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.