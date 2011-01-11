WATCH Gov. Ed Rendell Completely Loses It On 60 Minutes

When last we saw Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendellt, he was calling America a “nation of wusses” and saying China is “kicking our butt in everything.”



Apparently that little outburst was not all that for the explosive Governor.

In an interview for CBS’ 60 Minutes that aired last night CBS Reporter Lesley Stahl questioned the Governor about the effect of casinos on addictive gamblers.

“People are losing money for the state to get its revenue,” Stahl said.

Rendell becomes near apoplectic with rage at this line of questioning.

“You’re not getting it,” Rendell said, gnashing his teeth and grimacing. “Those people would lose that money anyway! Don’t you understand? You guys don’t get that! You’re simpletons! You’re idiots if you don’t get that.”

We’re not exaggerating. Indecision, Comedy Centrals’ blog, actually used this headline: “Gov. Ed Rendell Goaded into Turning into Hulk on National Television. “

