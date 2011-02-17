WATCH: Google's Wael Ghonim Tells "60 Minutes" How The Internet Helped Spark Egypt Revolt

Google’s Middle East marketing head Wael Ghonim has had a wild ride in the last few weeks: he set up a Facebook page to organise Egyptian protests against the regime of Hosni Mubarak, disappeared into Egyptian custody, then was released in time to see Mubarak step down.



On Sunday, Wael talked to “60 Minutes” about his experiences. He also explains that Egypt’s worst mistake was blocking its citizens from Facebook and then the Internet — it showed everybody how scared they were, and drove them away from their computers and into the street.

Here’s the interview in case you missed it.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.