WATCH LIVE: Here's Google's I/O keynote video, where the company is making a ton of important announcements

Google I/O is today, and the company is expected to make a bunch of exciting announcements including a new photo app, a payment solution(s), and a new Android device.

Business Insider is there reporting from the event, and you can follow along on the live blog here. Or, you can tune in the livestream, below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.