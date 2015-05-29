WATCH LIVE: Here's Google's I/O keynote video, where the company is making a ton of important announcements

Google I/O is today, and the company is expected to make a bunch of exciting announcements including a new photo app, a payment solution(s), and a new Android device.
Business Insider is there reporting from the event, and you can follow along on the live blog here. Or, you can tune in the livestream, below.
