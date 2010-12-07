Watch Google's Disorienting Hipster Ad For The Nexus S

Google just announced its second Nexus phone, the Nexus S.



As part of the hoopla for the new phone, Google produced a new ad which is slightly disorienting to watch. It’s someone looking at their phone walking around.

Funny enough, this is almost the exact opposite pitch that Microsoft is making with Windows Phone 7. Microsoft says you can get in and out quickly with your phone. Google says stay lost in your phone.

We’re not sure if this ad will be used for anything other than promotion on YouTube, but the firm that filmed this ad also made Google’s ad that was featured in the Super Bowl, says Ad Age.



