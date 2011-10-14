WATCH: Google Raises A Big Ice Cream Sandwich Statue

Whenever Google ships a new version of Android, the company puts up a big new statue representing the codename of that version.



Last time, it was Honeycomb.

Today, Google added Ice Cream Sandwich to the list.

The new version of Android was supposed to debut this week, but Google and hardware partner Samsung canceled the launch out of respect for Steve Jobs, who passed away a few days before. (Although one blogger, Eldar Murtazin, thinks the real reason was to remove patent-violating features at the last minute.)

Now, it’s going to debut next Tuesday night at an event in Hong Kong.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.