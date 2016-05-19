Here's how to watch Google's biggest event of the year live

Google is about to kick off IO, its massive, three-day developer conference that’s taking place at a big stadium near its Mountain View headquarters.

The event starts with a keynote lead by Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

We expect to hear about his long-term vision for Google’s future as well as announcements around virtual reality, artificial intelligence, the mobile operating system Android, and more.

You can watch the livestreamed keynote address here, which starts at 10 am PST / 1 pm EST:





