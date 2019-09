Photo: Google

Here’s Google‘s latest web ad for its Chrome OS netbooks, during which they destroy a bunch of them in increasingly fantastical ways. The point is: since everything you do on Chrome OS is in the cloud, even if you lose your computer, you haven’t lost anything.Watch:



Now Read: 10 Burning Questions About Google’s New Chrome OS

