WATCH Glenn Greenwald Take CNN's Jessica Yellin To The Woodshed Over Julian Assange

Talk about uncomfortable and illuminating television. This is worth watching if only to see in action what happens when a cable guest manages to break free of the soundbite culture so prevalent on these opinion shows. It’s jarring, but in the best possible way.



About one minute into this interview you begin to wonder if a) Yellin has ever read Greenwald and b) how much research she has done on the topic itself — she is simply so unprepared for his both his take and tenacity.

Greenwald writes today:

What always strikes me is how indistinguishable — identical — are the political figures and the journalists. There’s just no difference in how they think, what their values and priorities are, how completely they’ve ingested and how eagerly they recite the same anti-WikiLeaks, “Assange = Saddam” script… I’m not complaining here — Yellin was perfectly fair and gave me ample time — but merely observing how inseparable are most American journalists from the political officials they “cover.”



Video below.





