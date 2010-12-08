Watch: Glenn Beck Provides The Clearest Explanation Of Julian Assange's Sex Charges We've Seen Yet

Glenn Beck has apparently had a (small) change of heart about Julian Assange.



Beck has previously compared WikiLeaks to Al Qaeda, in so far as it is trying to kill us with a “thousand cuts.” But today he seemed to that somewhat.

I don’t support this guy. I don’t support what he’s doing. But I’m really torn on this story. He is exposing the fact that our governments, all around the world, have been lying to us. It’s a job we’ve been trying to do but been pilloried over and over again for doing it [unlike Assange!]. But I don’t want a guy to go to jail or be silenced for something he didn’t do.

“This whole thing is not sitting right,” said Beck before proceeding to get out the chalkboard and gave the clearest explanation we’ve yet seen of the sex charges facing Julian Assange. I’m not going to bother describing, you can watch below. But I will tell he appears to have done his research (and there is not one mention of George Soros during the entire spiel).

Beck’s conclusion: Assange is a “dirtbag.” Also? “The government is lying to you.” Vid below.





