Glenn Beck Lambasts 'Cowardly' Congress For Amended Constitution Reading

Today, as promised, the Congress read the Constitution out loud today.



Or parts of it.

They actually opted to only read the Constitution-as-amended, meaning among other things they left out the three-fifths compromise that declared slaves to be the equivalent of three-fifths of a full vote. They also left out the 18th Amendment declaring Prohibition.

Yes. The Congress essentially white-washed the Constitution today as if somehow they felt that the nation is incapable of understanding the darker parts of its own history.

Glenn Beck thinks they are cowards for doing so.

“They didn’t want to offend anybody with that, which shows their cowardice for not reading it….this document is great for one reason: they left in the scars.”

Somehow this ties into his plan for world domination, but he nails the cowardice part on the head. And if anyone is wondering why so many people turn into his show to learn about ‘history’ today’s decision by the House GOP is a perfect illustration of the root of the problem. Video below.



