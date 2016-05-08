Here's our favourite way to watch the world's most beautiful big bike race

If it’s May, it must be the Giro d’Italia, the Tour of Italy, the most beautiful big bicycle race in the world.

Yes, the Tour de France is the most important big bike race, the most prestigious, and the richest. But many diehard cycling fans will tell you the Giro is where it’s at. It’s a gorgeous, epic event, and it’s often the hardest of cycling’s trio of three-week grand tours. The tifosi, the fanatical Italian spectators, are among the most passionate.

This year, the best way to watch the Giro that we know of from the US is on beIN Sports via fuboTV. We signed up for the current promo, which lets us watch every stage live with a $6.99-a-month sub, which the site says we can cancel anytime.

The live HD images are crisp and clear, and there is no buffering. The commentary is in English. (We’re cord-cutters, so we’re watching the race online on a laptop.)

The race started Friday in the Netherlands with a short time trial, won by Dutchman Tom Dumoulin. The first road stage just finished; that was won by German Marcel Kittel. There are 19 stages to go. Here’s the route:

Along the way we’ll be rooting for Aussie rider Adam Hansen, who’s got a streak going that we may never see again.

[h/t CyclingFans]

