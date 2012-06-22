Watch George Zimmerman Reenact The Night He Shot Trayvon Martin

George Zimmerman’s defence team released Thursday a treasure trove of recordings and video.



In the recently released interviews, Zimmerman labelled Martin a “fucking punk,” while police defended the teenager, calling him a “kid with a future.”

But the most shocking release of all might be a video recording of Zimmerman bringing police back to the spot where he fatally shot Martin a day after the incident.

The video is a little long and while the whole thing is worth a watch, don’t miss at least two important parts.

Zimmerman describes for police how Martin slammed his head on concrete around the 9:20 minute mark. And he describes shooting the unarmed teenager at the 10:23 minute mark.

