You won’t believe how fast gas prices are going up.



Last night on ABC World News Tonight, Ceclia Vega was reporting live from a Chevron in Los Angeles when the price of a gallon of gas jumped 10 cents on the gas station’s digital sign.

(via Zeke Miller).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.