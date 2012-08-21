WATCH 'Gangster Granny' Reenact Stabbing A Robber With A BBQ Knife

A 73-year-old woman gave a would-be burglar more than he bargained for when she chased him around the backyard with a pair of scissors and a barbecue knife.



Margaret Jackson had just arrived home Friday afternoon when she saw a teenager trying to break into her home, KSAT reported Saturday.

Jackson said she chased him out of the house, all the time brandishing her makeshift weapons.

“He was trying to get away. He was pushing on me. He turned around. And when he turned around. That’s when he messed up. I got him right in the neck,” she told KSAT.

Police responding to the scene dubbed Jackson the “gangster granny” for her valiant attempts to defend her home.

“I don’t want ’em in here,” Jackson told KSAT. “Cause they come one time and see what’s in here and they’re coming back. Well he gonna go tell all his friends so they don’t come here. Don’t go there because you’re subject to get killed with a fork!”

To get the full effect, watch Jackson describe the events in her own words:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

DON’T MISS: This Brooklyn mum Spent Months Pursuing A Juror She Believed Wrongfully Convicted Her Son >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.