A Game Of H.O.R.S.E Broke Out Today In The Premier League

Normally, a match between West Bromwich Albion and the Wolverhampton Wolves, two teams in the bottom half of the Premier League standings, wouldn’t be worth much of a mention.



But this afternoon, the two teams appeared to break out into a soccer version of the classic basketball game, H.O.R.S.E., and who could come up with the fancier goal.

West Brom started the scoring with an “off his knee, off that guy’s heiny, and through the keeper’s legs” goal…

The Wolves then responded with an “off my head, off his head, I’ll spin, then through his legs” goal…

But then, with West Brom up 2-1 late in the second half, they put the match away with an “off his head, flick followed by a back-heal, and then falling down strike between two defenders and the post” goal…

West Brom went on to win 5-1.

