WATCH FunnyOrDie On The Netflix Price Hike

The sharp people at Funny Or Die did a great fake PSA with Jason Alexander mocking the Netflix price increase–or rather customers’ reaction to it–calling it “literally the worst thing that ever happened to white people.”
Our favourite parts:
- A hipster trying to jam a VHS tape in his DVD player;
- “Tears are falling on MacBook Pros and Pier 1 throw pillows all across America”;
- The very last part, which we won’t reveal but is pretty funny.
Netflix Relief Fund with Jason Alexander from Jason Alexander(Via AllThingsD)
