WATCH FunnyOrDie On The Netflix Price Hike

The sharp people at Funny Or Die did a great fake PSA with Jason Alexander mocking the Netflix price increase–or rather customers’ reaction to it–calling it “literally the worst thing that ever happened to white people.”



Our favourite parts:

A hipster trying to jam a VHS tape in his DVD player;

“Tears are falling on MacBook Pros and Pier 1 throw pillows all across America”;

The very last part, which we won’t reveal but is pretty funny.

Netflix Relief Fund with Jason Alexander from Jason Alexander(Via AllThingsD)

Don’t Miss: Netflix Unveils Its Monkey Army →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.