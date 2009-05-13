Watch Frontline's "The Madoff Affair" Tonight

There have been several news specials about Bernie Madoff, but we have a feeling that Frontline’s effort “The Madoff Affair” will go above and beyond. The special airs on PBS at 9:00 PM ET, and we highly suggest you watch it — if only to see yours truly deliver a brief soundbite somewhere in the middle.



Seriously, it should be excellent, as Frontline typically does excellent work, and because they’ve done a better job than anyone else finding interesting subjects, including early Madoff feeder Michael Bienes.

