WATCH: "Friends With Benefits" - Red Band Trailer!

Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis get foul-mouthed, naked, and dirty in the red band trailer for their upcoming romantic comedy Friends with Benefits. Check it out below (only for those 18 and older).



Friends with Benefits comes to theatres July 22nd, 2011 and stars Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Patricia Clarkson, Richard Jenkins, Jenna Elfman, Andy Samberg. The film is directed by Will Gluck.

