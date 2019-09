Alain Robert, aka the French “Spiderman,” scaled the 450-feet tall Hang Seng Bank HQ in Honk Kong using nothing but his bare hands, some climbing chalk, and climbing shoes. Wow.



Watch the AP video (via Reddit):

