Watch French Socialists Freak Out As Sarkozy Raises The Retirement Age

France plunged into austerity today, raising the retirement age from 60 to 62.



The move has drawn heavy protest since it was proposed in May. Today union members demonstrated in front of the National Assembly. Inside the parliament, leftists gave speeches and booed the plan.

But they lost! And now France creeps toward fiscal responsibility.

Unionists gather at the National Assembly French Unionists gather at Place de la Concorde front of France's National Assembly, seen in background at left, in Paris Wednesday Sept. 15, 2010 to protest over unpopular President Nicolas Sarkozy's plans to reform pensions. The lower house of parliament voted 329-233 to pass the broad retirement reform plan including a highly contested measure to increase the retirement age from 60 to 62.(AP Photo/Francois Mori) A banner bearing a portrait of French President Nicolas Sarkozy reads 'Retirement - Your France is Ugly', as French Unionists gather to protest over Sarkozy's plans to reform pensions, at Place de la Concorde in front of France's National Assembly, Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2010. The lower house of parliament voted 329-233 to pass the broad retirement reform plan including a highly contested measure to increase the retirement age from 60 to 62. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) A banner reads 'Retirement at 60 Because You Worth It' as French Unionists gather at Place de la Concorde front of France's National Assembly in Paris Wednesday Sept. 15, 2010 to protest over unpopular President Nicolas Sarkozy's plans to reform pensions. The lower house of parliament voted 329-233 to pass the broad retirement reform plan including a highly contested measure to increase the retirement age from 60 to 62.(AP Photo/Francois Mori) A banner reads 'Wanted Sarko the Messer for Hold Up of Our Pensions' as French Unionists gather at Place de la Concorde front of France's National Assembly in Paris Wednesday Sept. 15, 2010 to protest over unpopular President Nicolas Sarkozy's plans to reform pensions. The lower house of parliament voted 329-233 to pass the broad retirement reform plan including a highly contested measure to increase the retirement age from 60 to 62.(AP Photo/Francois Mori) A pretty tourist walks amidst the riot guard A tourist tries to find her way amid French Police facing Unionists at Place de la Concorde in front of France's National Assembly in Paris Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2010 to protest over unpopular President Nicolas Sarkozy's plans to reform pensions. The lower house of parliament voted 329-233 to pass the broad retirement reform plan including a highly contested measure to increase the retirement age from 60 to 62.(AP Photo/Francois Mori) Meanwhile, Socialist chief Jean Marc Ayrault (centre) leads a chorus of protest Head of the Socialist Party at the National Assembly Jean Marc Ayrault, centre, reacts during the debate on retirement reform at the National Assembly, in Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2010. The lower house of parliament voted 329-233 to pass the broad retirement reform plan including a highly contested measure to increase the retirement age from 60 to 62. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Socialists applaud to a protest speech Leftist parliamentary react during the debate on retirement reform at the National Assembly, in Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2010. The lower house of parliament voted 329-233 to pass the broad retirement reform plan including a highly contested measure to increase the retirement age from 60 to 62. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) French labour Minister Eric Woerth has this to say to the socialists French labour Minister Eric Woerth reacts during the debate on retirement reform at the National Assembly, in Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2010. The lower house of parliament voted 329-233 to pass the broad retirement reform plan including a highly contested measure to increase the retirement age from 60 to 62. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) And the law passes 329-233 A board displays voting results from the debate on retirement reform at the National Assembly, in Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2010. The lower house of parliament voted 329-233 to pass the broad retirement reform plan including a highly contested measure to increase the retirement age from 60 to 62. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

