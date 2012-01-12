Here's What Happened When A French Clothing Store Offered Customers Free Clothes For Shopping In Their Underwear

A Desigual store in Lyon yesterday decided to offer its first 100 shoppers two free items of clothing with one catch: they had to be wearing nothing but their underwear.



LyonMag.com reports that the Spanish designer marked the start of its January sale by offering shoppers two free sale items if they turned up in their panties. It is reported that almost 250 bargain hunters turned up, braving the freezing weather and waiting in line before the store opened with their flesh exposed.

And then, the doors opened and there was a mad rush of semi-naked people looking for new clothes. Have a watch below…



