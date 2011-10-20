WATCH: FOX Is Using An Infrared Camera During The World Series

In a bizarre use of technology, FOX is using an infrared camera during their telecast of tonight’s World Series game one. The view is in black and white and is designed to show exactly where the ball comes in contact with bats or player’s bodies.



This type of camera view is apparently used in cricket coverage.

Infrared technology might be useful occasionally, but it seems as though this is just technology for technology’s sake.

In this video, the infrared shot begins at 0:09 and is being used to see if Lance Berkman’s bat makes contact with the pitch. However in this case, we can clearly see that it does not in the normal replay.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.