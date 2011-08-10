Watch Four Microsoft Execs Sing "Thriller" In This Spoof Video

Microsoft has a long history of making weird and funny spoof videos for big employee events like its global sales conference. A couple weeks ago, it was Gmail Man, which poked fun at Google’s mail service for putting ads in messages.



Today, WinRumors posted another one featuring four senior executives commuting to work: Office leader Kurt DelBene (driving), Windows Phone head Andy Lees (in the passenger seat), Bing head Qi Lu (back left) and marketing chief Chris Capossela (back right).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.





