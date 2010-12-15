WATCH: Former Inmate Talks About Madoff's Life Behind Bars

Fox Business scored an interview today with Bernie Madoff’s former prison inmate John Mancini.



Following the recent suicide of Mark Madoff, it’s perhaps not surprising that the main topic of conversation was Bernie Madoff’s relationships with his sons.

According to Mancini, Madoff had been very upset with his two sons for refusing to speak to him and told Mancini that he would have forgiven his own father in the same situation.

Nonetheless, “nothing would have caused him not to be able to come to the funeral, in my opinion,” said Mancini, speculating that the prison probably would not have allowed it.

How guilty does Madoff act behind bars?

“I’ve never seen Bernie cry,” said Mancini, though he said that Madoff appeared upset at what he’d done, and realised he had hurt a great many people. Still, Mancini conceded that Madoff’s actions were a “disgrace.”

“Four or five people have died for it.”

Fox News also asked if Madoff had spoken about the involvement of possible accomplices. “He said that there was a lot of people that were close to him in whatever situation that did know things,” said Mancini, though Madoff maintained that his sons did not know anything, nor did his wife.

Could the Russian mob (as has been rumoured) get to Madoff in prison?

“I don’t see anything like that happening.”

Mancini has a book coming out about sharing a cell with Madoff. Working title? “Madoff Uncuffed.” Video of the interview below.

video.foxbusiness.com

