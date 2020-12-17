A brave golfer risked it all to retrieve his ball from the tail of a 10-foot alligator in Florida

Footage shows the moment a brave amateur golfer risked it all to retrieve his ball from the tail of an alligator.

Kyle Downes and his brother were playing Sunday at the Coral Oaks Golf Course in Cape Coral, Florida, when one of their balls landed on the alligator.

“It’s gonna whip you with that tail dude!” Downes can be heard saying the video. “Oh my god!”

According to NBC News, the gator – a regular at the course – is known as Charlie, and is a 10-foot long.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

No, that isn’t Adam Sandler on the set of Happy Gilmore.

It’s actually a real, amateur golfer from Florida who risked his life to retrieve his ball from the tail of a 10-foot alligator.

Kyle Downes and his brother were playing Sunday at the Coral Oaks Golf Course in Cape Coral when one of their balls landed on the gator’s tail.

Not wanting to retrieve the ball himself, Downes allowed his sibling to do the honour while he recorded the incident on his phone.

“It’s gonna whip you with that tail dude!” Downes said as his brother approached the animal, which shot back into the water as soon as it felt the ball disappear.

“Oh my god!”

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zzHkRgmTpDI?start=21

According to NBC News, the gator â€” a regular at the course â€” is known as Charlie.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident, unlike in Happy Gilmore. Poor Chubbs.

Read more:

Michael Jordan’s new golf course uses a drone to deliver beer to players on the course

THEN AND NOW: What the stars of the Masters looked like when their careers began

Tiger Woods picked sushi, fajitas, and churros to serve at the traditional Masters champions dinner hosted by the last year’s winner

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.