There is a LOT of water out there, as Hurricane IRENE crashes into the New York Area.



The National Weather Service reminded people on twitter that it takes only one foot of water to carry away a car.

Here’s a video of water several feet high stranding cars in Long Island from Fox Local News:



Long Island Flooding: MyFoxNY.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.