WATCH: We Get Behind The Wheel Of The 2012 Civic Si And Decide If It's Worth $25,000

We recently spent a week with Honda’s new Civic Si. We drove it in traffic and through the twisties, and made sure to rev it as much as possible.



But how did we like it? And how did New Yorkers react?

Read our complete review here >

Find out in our video review:

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Robert Libetti & Daniel Goodman

Music: “Something From ’70” by Filippo Martin, “F* RNR” by The League



Don’t Miss:

The Mazda2 Is Small On Size, Big On Fun

Luxury Yachts Invade The Big Apple At The New York Boat Show

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.