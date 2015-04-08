Apple went to extraordinary lengths to make its watch faces look cool

Apple told us all about the attention to detail that went into creating the Apple Watch’s various casings and straps, but a new report from Wired reveals how the company designed watch faces for the watch.

You may recall seeing neon jellyfish floating on the Apple Watch’s screen when the watch was first unveiled back in September. This is one of Apple’s Motion watch faces, which displays things like flowers, jellyfish, and butterflies that move and change colour each time you raise your wrist.

Apple didn’t use CGI to create these images, as Wired’s David Pierce reports. The company actually photographed each of those objects — Apple even went so far as to shoot flowers blooming over time. Here’s how Pierce described Apple’s process behind creating the jellyfish watch face:

But they didn’t just visit the Monterey Bay Aquarium with an underwater camera. They built a tank in their studio, and shot a variety of species at 300 frames-per-second on incredibly high-end slow-motion Phantom cameras. Then they shrunk the resulting 4096 x 2304 images to fit the Watch’s screen, which is less than a tenth the size.

The Apple Watch goes on sale starting April 24, but preorders kick off this Friday. It will start at $US350 for the cheapest version, but the most expensive Apple Watch Edition can cost up to $US17,000.

