What An Actual Watch Expert Thinks Of The Apple Watch

We’ve seen a vast amount of “hands on” stories on the new Apple Watch, but here’s one with a difference. Hodinkee editor Benjamin Clymer has published his first thoughts on the new Apple Watch after handling it at the Apple event on Tuesday.

Uniquely, this review doesn’t come from a fashion journalist or a tech journalist, but a writer who specialises in watches. Actual watches, the kind with hands and dials.

Here’s what Clymer thought of the Apple Watch after giving it a try:

The design of the Apple Watch is better than any conventional watch priced around $US350: “There is nothing that comes close to the fluidity, attention to detail, or simple build quality found on the Apple Watch in this price bracket.”

The Apple Watch’s design is restrained enough to be worn by men, women, and children: “They didn’t exaggerate the options and make one decidedly male oriented at 44 mm and a girly equivalent at 35 mm or the like.”

“They didn’t exaggerate the options and make one decidedly male oriented at 44 mm and a girly equivalent at 35 mm or the like.” Apple’s selection of Apple Watch straps are really high-quality: “Changing straps is one thing, but the attention to detail on the straps and bracelets themselves is downright incredible.”

“Changing straps is one thing, but the attention to detail on the straps and bracelets themselves is downright incredible.” It’s tough to fit the Apple Watch under your shirt cuff: “I believe that great design should not disrupt daily life, and a watch that doesn’t fit under a shirt sleeve is missing something.”

“I believe that great design should not disrupt daily life, and a watch that doesn’t fit under a shirt sleeve is missing something.” BUT! … It’s still a digital wristwatch: “I don’t see people that love beautiful things wearing this with any great regularity.”

Read the full review here »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.