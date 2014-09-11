What An Actual Watch Expert Thinks Of The Apple Watch

We’ve seen a vast amount of “hands on” stories on the new Apple Watch, but here’s one with a difference. Hodinkee editor Benjamin Clymer has published his first thoughts on the new Apple Watch after handling it at the Apple event on Tuesday.
Uniquely, this review doesn’t come from a fashion journalist or a tech journalist, but a writer who specialises in watches. Actual watches, the kind with hands and dials.
Here’s what Clymer thought of the Apple Watch after giving it a try:
- The design of the Apple Watch is better than any conventional watch priced around $US350: “There is nothing that comes close to the fluidity, attention to detail, or simple build quality found on the Apple Watch in this price bracket.”
- The Apple Watch’s design is restrained enough to be worn by men, women, and children: “They didn’t exaggerate the options and make one decidedly male oriented at 44 mm and a girly equivalent at 35 mm or the like.”
- Apple’s selection of Apple Watch straps are really high-quality: “Changing straps is one thing, but the attention to detail on the straps and bracelets themselves is downright incredible.”
- It’s tough to fit the Apple Watch under your shirt cuff: “I believe that great design should not disrupt daily life, and a watch that doesn’t fit under a shirt sleeve is missing something.”
- BUT! … It’s still a digital wristwatch: “I don’t see people that love beautiful things wearing this with any great regularity.”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.