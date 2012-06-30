PRESENTING: Every Single Goal From Euro 2012 In Less Than Three Minutes

Last week, we put together a video showing all 60 goals scored in the group stage of Euro 2012. Now, with Italy knocking Germany out of the tourney, only one game remains — the Euro 2012 final.



So far, a total of 72 goals have been scored en route to the Euro 2012 final. If you include the 12 penalty kicks at the end of regulation and overtime, that’s a total of 84 balls hitting the back of the net.

Watch all 84 goals and penalty kicks in under 3 minutes below:



Produced by William Wei

