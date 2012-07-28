WATCH: Every Olympic Cauldron Lighting From Munich To Beijing

The lighting of the Olympic cauldron is a symbolic gesture that marks the start of the Olympic Games.



It used to be a pretty simple process – the torchbearer used to just walk up to the cauldron and light the thing. Nowadays, though, the ceremony involves multiple moving parts, acrobatics, people scaling walls, and the occassional death-defying stunt.

From Antonio Rebello shooting an arrow into (or, over) the cauldron during the 1992 Barcelona Games to the spectacle in Beijing 2008, watch below and see just how much the Olympic cauldron lighting ceremony has changed over the years:

