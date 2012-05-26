WATCH: Even Staging An Impromptu, Guerrilla Wedding Will Cost You

Wedding costs have gotten so crazy that some couples are forgoing the whole affair to stage their ceremony in a public place like a museum or park. But even doing that will cost you, as SmartMoney’s Alyssa Abkowitz found out.



Abkowitz hit the streets with her fiance Scott to see if they could pull off the stunt in a busy metropolitan like New York. They hoped to cut down on significant wedding costs—the venue ($1,150) and wedding dress (about $800)—and do everything by the book so they’d keep their day jobs.

At first it seemed easy. A Central Park wedding could easily happen with 20 guests and no permit required, but trying to seal the deal in the Museum of Modern Art, the “holy grail of NYC guerrilla wedding locations,” wouldn’t go over well with security—or friends and family who couldn’t record the special event.

Watch the video below to see how hard it is to plan a guerrilla wedding:



