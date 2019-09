Darlington Nagbe, a rookie with the Portland Timbers won the award for Goal of the Year in Major League Soccer. And it is hard to imagine anybody would argue. If this was just some kid on an empty field, we would assume it was just another fake YouTube trick-shot clip.



Here is the video (via Brooks Peck of Dirty Tackle)…



