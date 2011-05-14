Watch Evan Longoria Save A Reporter's Life (But Not Really)

Normally, we HATE those fake viral videos showing athletes doing amazing things that are clearly impossible. (They do enough real amazing things that we don’t make them up.)



But this one actually did catch us by surprise and it’s probably going to get passed around by all your friends anyway, so you might as well see it here.

In case, you’re wondering it’s an ad for Gillette. Evan Longoria is one of their new “Young Guns” and he currently is not on the DL with a broken hand. So …. (Video via Rob Neyer)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

