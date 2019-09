Want to get a good feel for the tension brewing inside Europe?



Then watch this video of the UK’s Nigerl Farage slamming EU President Herman van Rompuy. Farage calls him a damp rag, with the appearance of a low-grade bank clerk. According to The Daily Mail, he was fined £2,700 for the outburst.



