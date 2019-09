Three armed men were robbing a bank in Brazil when one of them, serving as a look-out, shot himself in the foot.



While his buddies were taking some $17,000 from the tellers, the failed thief pressed the trigger on his gun, which was pointed at his feet. The whole robbery was captured onĀ surveillance cameras. Watch below.



