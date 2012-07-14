Watch Ellen Page Become A Video Game Character

Actress Ellen Page, who was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in “Juno,” is joining the ranks of Christopher Plummer, Joan Allen, and Gary Oldman by becoming the video game character “Jodie” in Quantic Dream’s “Beyond: Two Souls.”



The game is only being released for PlayStation 3 and will come out sometime in January, February, or March of next year.

Now in an exclusive behind-the-scenes video released by IGN, you can watch Ellen Page transform from real life to virtual reality.

Check out the footage below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: Watch the “Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn” trailer that just debuted at Comic-Con >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.