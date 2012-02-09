Watch Ellen DeGeneres Fire Back At Her JC Penney Haters—Here's Today's Buzz

- ABC 41-year-old mother of three Kelly Ripa is seriously ripped.
- Ashton Kutcher’s “Two and a Half Men” co-stars surprised him with cake Tuesday for the actor’s 34th birthday. Instead of gifts, Ashton asked for birthday donations to fight child sex slavery.
- Eva Mendes talks to her dog—in french.
- Joseph Gordon-Levitt will make his directorial debut with Scarlett Johansson as his leading lady.
- Snooki admits she’s bisexual while questioning The Situation’s sexualtiy.
- “Mob Wives” stars fight and strip down in new “Funny or Die” parody video. Because they don’t actually do that on the show?
- Ellen DeGeneres says “haters are my motivators” and fights back against “One Million mums” trying to get her fired as a JC Penney spokeswoman. The talk show host says she believes in “traditional values”…”and dance.”
Watch Ellen address the “mums” and celebrate the Prop 8 ruling below:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.