Watch Ellen DeGeneres Fire Back At Her JC Penney Haters—Here's Today's Buzz

ABC 41-year-old mother of three Kelly Ripa is seriously ripped.

Ashton Kutcher’s “Two and a Half Men” co-stars surprised him with cake Tuesday for the actor’s 34th birthday. Instead of gifts, Ashton asked for birthday donations to fight child sex slavery.

Eva Mendes talks to her dog—in french.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt will make his directorial debut with Scarlett Johansson as his leading lady.

Snooki admits she’s bisexual while questioning The Situation’s sexualtiy.

“Mob Wives” stars fight and strip down in new “Funny or Die” parody video. Because they don’t actually do that on the show?

Ellen DeGeneres says “haters are my motivators” and fights back against “One Million mums” trying to get her fired as a JC Penney spokeswoman. The talk show host says she believes in “traditional values”…”and dance.”

Watch Ellen address the “mums” and celebrate the Prop 8 ruling below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.