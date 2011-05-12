WATCH: Eighth Green Lantern TV Spot

Warner Bros. has released the eighth TV spot for the highly-anticipated superhero adventure Green Lantern, which arrives in theatres nationwide on June 17. Click on the video player below to watch the latest glimpse at this DC Comics adaptation starring Ryan Reynolds.







Green Lantern comes to theatres June 17th, 2011 and stars Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Peter Sarsgaard, Mark Strong, Temuera Morrison, Jenna Craig, Jon Tenney, Tim Robbins. The film is directed by Martin Campbell.

