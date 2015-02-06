Christopher Pyne has been fighting pretty tenaciously to ensure his boss, Tony Abbott, will keep his job when the Liberal Party meets next Tuesday.

This morning he was jousting with the Labor’s Anthony Albanese on Channel 9’s Today, with Karl Stefanovic as referee, when Albo cheekily signed off with “See you with a new leader next week.”

Stefanovic chuckled.

Pyne looked over to Albanese and said “See you next Tuesday”.

The response threw the ALP figure, who said “I won’t be at your meeting Christopher, thank goodness”.

But many suspect that Pyne was sending a coded message that’s well known to fans of text messaging and acronyms.

The phrase is often written in shorthand as “C U next Tuesday”.

Of course it could have just been a coincidence.

But fans of Australian political barbs will remember one of Gough Whitlam’s most famous retorts. When Country Party MP for Mallee, Sir Winton Turnbull, shouted out “I am a Country member” in Parliament, Whitlam interjected “I remember”.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.