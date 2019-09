Yesterday on MSNBC, Dylan Ratigan went on another one of his famous righteous tirades against Democratic Rep. Ed Pelmutter. The subject was the newly passed financial reform bill, which is filled with loopholes. Enjoy. (via Karl Denninger).



