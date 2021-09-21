Watch JoJo Siwa make history (and narrowly avoid a quickstep disaster) with her ‘Dancing with the Stars’ partner Jenna Johnson

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson made history on the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 30 premiere. ABC/Eric McCandless

“Dancing with the Stars” season 30 premiered Monday on ABC.

The premiere ended with Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, the first same-sex couple to compete together.

At one point, Siwa lifts Johnson up when she slips, avoiding a fall and preventing disaster.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Nickelodeon star and YouTuber JoJo Siwa and her dancing partner Jenna Johnson made history on Monday night when they became the first same-sex couple to vie for the coveted mirrorball trophy on the season 30 premiere of “Dancing with the Stars.”

For their first performance of the new season, the pair danced a quickstep to Jet’s hit song “Are You Gonna Be My Girl.” They received the highest score of the night from the judges – a 29 out of 40. But the groundbreaking performance could have been a disaster if not for Siwa’s fast reflexes and prior dance training.

Johnson slipped as the pair was speeding down the dance floor toward the end of the number. Siwa so quickly and easily lifted Johnson up that if you blink, you’d miss the moment.

“JoJo legit was the Incredible Hulk and didn’t let me fall, didn’t fall herself and hoisted me up,” Johnson said on her Instagram story after the potential disaster was avoided. “Oh my gosh JoJo, I’m so proud of you, and thank you for not letting me fall completely on national television. You’re the best.”

The dancer was laughing while receiving medical attention.

Prior to the “DWTS” premiere, Siwa spoke to E!’s “Daily Pop” about the moment she realized ABC was giving her the chance to break barriers. She said that when she initially read the email offering her a spot on this season’s cast, she accepted “right away” before realizing the network had offered her the option to dance with a female partner. She said it was her choice and that the network wanted her to be “as comfortable [as possible] and have the best experience ever.”

“It needs to be done,” Siwa explained about why she chose to dance with a female. “And I think that it’s so untraditional that it’s amazing.”

Siwa and Johnson dancing. ABC/Eric McCandless

Siwa and Johnson both commemorated their groundbreaking night with Instagram posts. “The moment I met you, I knew that you were going to change my life,” Johnson wrote. “You are full of love, laughter, positivity, and GLITTER!!!”

“Making history and Top score of the night was literally a dream come true for me,” Siwa wrote in her post. “Chase every dream you have and believe in yourself,” she told her fans, thanking them for their support.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs weekly Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.