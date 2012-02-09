WATCH: Duke Stuns North Carolina With This Long-Range Buzzer-Beater

Duke trailed North Carolina by double-digits for a large portion of the second half. But they finally whittled the lead down to one in the final minute.



And after UNC hit a free throw, freshman Austin Rivers, the son of Boston Celtics coach Doc Rivers, brought the ball up the court with 10 seconds left. He dribbled to the right side and nailed a 25-foot three-pointer at the buzzer, leaving the Chapel Hill crowd stunned.

Rivers finished with 29 points and one happy dad.

Here is the video…



