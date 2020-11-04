Dr. Pimple Popper cut open a cyst she called 'Mount Gushmore,' and pus poured out instantly

Hollis Johnson/Insider

Dr. Pimple Popper treated a patient with a cheek cyst she dubbed “Mount Gushmore” due to its inflamed and explosive nature.

After creating a small incision to drain the cyst, it started to spurt white liquid fat all on its own.

Then, Lee used her fingers, a blade, and scissors to remove the rest of the fat and the sac that held the cyst in place.

Dr. Pimple Popper pleased fans with cyst pop so satisfying she dubbed it “Mount Gushmore.”

In the October 28 YouTube video, Lee first examined the patient’s silver dollar-sized cheek cyst and said it felt firm.

Skin cysts can form for two reasons, according to Harvard Health Publishing. Some form when a person’s skin cells burrow under the skin and multiply to create a sac filled with keratin, a yellow liquid-like protein. Other times, a cyst forms when skin glands produce oil and that oil gets trapped under the skin, forming a thick and cheese-like substance.

In the video, Lee said she first saw a picture of the man’s cyst in June, and by his late-October appointment, it had grown significantly.

“It just squirted a little when I looked away, like it was speaking up,” Lee said, and then she got to work.

To treat the man, Dr. Pimple Popper used a small blade to create a tiny incision on top of the cyst. Right away, it began spurting a thick and white substance. Lee said the reaction happened quickly because the cyst was “under pressure” due to inflammation.

After the cyst drained a bit on its own, Lee used her fingers to squeeze on both sides of the growth’s opening and more pus came out, along with a small amount of blood.

Next, Lee needed to remove the sac inside the cyst that held the fat buildup in place. She said this case was a difficult one because the patient’s body “liquefied” the cyst and made the sac difficult to pinpoint.

But after using a blade, tweezers, and scissors, Lee was able to trim away the sac and stitch up the incision.

Dr. Pimple Popper also gave the patient antibiotics to prevent an infection, since the incision was about half an inch deep.

